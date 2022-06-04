Kiara Advani dubs Kartik Aaryan ‘the brave guy’ on Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 sets; Check out his reply

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been creating quite the buzz lately. The horror-comedy hit the silver screens on the 20th of May and has been garnering a lot of love and praise from fans and critics alike. In fact, recently, it also crossed the 150-crore mark at the box office, thus becoming only the third Bollywood film to enter the 100-crore club this year until now. Both Kartik and Kiara are revelling in the success of their film, and amid this, Kiara took to her Instagram space and called Kartik ‘the brave guy’ on the movie’s sets. The actor had a reply for the same.

A few hours back, Kiara Advani took to the stories feature on her Instagram space and shared a glimpse of a scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both Kartik and her characters can be seen featuring in this scene. Posting this photo, Kiara wrote, “The brave guy on set”. Some time later, Kartik reshared Kiara’s story on his Instagram and reacted to her compliment as he wrote, “Satya Kaha”.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Instagram banter:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Speaking about the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. It is the sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects:

It was recently reported that Kartik and Kiara will soon start shooting for their next project together – an untitled love saga directed by Sameer Vidwans. Apart from this, Kartik has Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada in the pipeline. Kiara, on the other hand, has JugJugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera in her kitty.

