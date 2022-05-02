Kiara Advani is easy on the eyes as she gets spotted in an orange cut-out dress in the city; PICS

It was a busy Monday in the tinsel town of Bollywood as several celebs kickstarted the new week with jest and energy. The paparazzi spotted many actors as they stepped out in the city for work. Among others, Kiara Advani made was papped by the media as well.

The shutterbugs spotted Kiara in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress dished out major style goals, as she opted for something casual, yet stylish and comfortable as her outfit of the day. Kiara was seen donning an orange maxi dress that had a cut-out, thus allowing her to flaunt her midrib. The actress kept her makeup pretty minimal and subtle, while she wore her hair down with a middle parting. Morever, she ditched accessories, and opted for a minimal look. Kiara wrapped it up with a pair of flat sandals. The actress smiled and posed for photos as she walked out of her vanity,

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be soon seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also has Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from that, Kiara has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and an untitled love saga with Kartik.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

