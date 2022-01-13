Kiara Advani enjoys a ‘happy day’, looks pretty in pink; See PICS

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame Kiara Advani is one of the talented actresses of Bollywood. With her great choices of movies such as Shershaah and Good Newwz, the Kabir Singh actress has surely made a niche for her in the film industry. She also remains quite active on social media and makes sure to give a sneak peek into her life to her fans. In her latest post, Kiara shared photos from a happy day. She looked cute and bubbly in her pics.

Kiara wore a pretty pink outfit in her pics and looked all adorable and lovely as she posed for the cameras. The 29-year-old actress completed her look with a set of quirky sunnies and also left her hair loose in wavy curls. She wrote the caption as “Twas a happy happy day.” Her fans also couldn’t stay calm because of the beauty of the actress and poured love into the comment sections. One of the fans wrote, “Super cool pics.” While others left heart emojis in comments.

See Kiara’s post here:

Earlier in the day, Kiara created a buzz when she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. They both were in their casual best. To note, the duo had also celebrated New Year together this time.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in films such as Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Kartik Aaryan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted looking chic while leaving together