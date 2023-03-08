Kiara Advani enjoys happy moments with her squad in UNSEEN PICS from Haldi; Fans react: ‘Team Ki is a mood’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Yesterday marked one month since their wedding, and on the occasion of Holi, the couple dropped some stunning pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Sidharth looked dapper in an orange kurta, while Kiara was seen looking pretty in a sleeveless orange kurti. While the pictures only gave fans a glimpse of what their outfits looked like, we now came across some beautiful pictures of Kiara posing with her team, in which we can see her complete look for the Haldi ceremony.

Kiara Advani poses with her team in unseen pictures from Haldi ceremony

In the pictures that have surfaced on Instagram, Kiara Advani is seen posing with her team, which includes celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, makeup artist Lekha Gupta, producer Ashvini Yardi, and others. They are seen enjoying some candid moments, and Kiara looks incredibly happy in the pictures. She is seen wearing an orange sharara set, which consists of a sleeveless kurta with a V-neck, paired with a flowy sharara that features heavy embroidery at the bottom, and a matching dupatta. She accessorized with floral and beaded jewellery which included huge earrings, bangles, and floral kaleeras. Another picture shows her laughing while flashing the thumbs-up sign to her team.

Fans reacted to the beautiful pictures of Kiara with her team, and while one comment read, “TEAM KI IS A MOOD,” another comment read, “So much happiness in her face.” Check out the pictures below!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Holi pictures

Meanwhile, yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra also shared a picture with Kiara from their Holi celebration. In his post, both him and Kiara are seen covered in gulaal, and sharing the selfie, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “First Holi with the MRS.” Now, other pictures from the Holi bash have been shared by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, and they show Kiara posing with her. The actress kept her look chic in a white oversized knotted shirt, paired with blue denim jeans. Her huge white-framed sunglasses completed the look.

