Kiara Advani enjoys a 'quick power nap' while shooting on the weekend and it is a whole MOOD; WATCH

Actress Kiara Advani is quite busy this weekend. However, amid all the work at her shoot, the star caught up with her power nap and shared a glimpse on social media.

Among the popular stars of Bollywood, Kiara Advani has slowly and steadily made her place for herself with her performances as well as her style. She often shares glimpses of her films when she is shooting and many a time, she drops photos of her looks as well. Owing to her impeccable and chic style, Kiara enjoys a massive fan following among the youth. Lately, she has been quite busy with work and is often spotted in the city while heading for shoots. On Saturday, as she tried to keep up with a shoot, Kiara tried to squeeze in a power nap.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped a boomerang video as she tried to catch up on some sleep amid working at a shoot. In the video, we can see the Kabir Singh actress trying to catch some snooze moments while working on the weekend. She is seen snuggling up in a white blankie as she tried to get some shut-eye. Clad in a yellow top with a floral pattern, the star looked adorable as she tried to sleep amid work.

Sharing the boomerang, Kiara wrote, "Quick power nap on set." Recently, Kiara spoke up about her dating life in a chat with Filmfare. She revealed that the last date she went on was 2 months ago. She was asked about her rumoured relationship with as well. However, the star did not speak about it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kiara has been quite busy with her shoots. Last evening, she was snapped at designer Manish Malhotra's house as she headed to meet him. On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Anil Kapoor, . The film shoot wrapped up a while back. Apart from this, Kiara also has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is helmed by Vishnuvaradhan. It is slated to release this year.

