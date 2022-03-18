Kiara Advani enjoys ‘working Holi’ with her team, extends warm wishes to fans; WATCH

The festival of colours, Holi is celebrated with traditional fervour all over the country. Drenched in colour, people enjoy the festival, and the most special part of the celebration is enjoying Thandai with Gujia. Today, our Bollywood stars with their families celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm and joy. Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others extended heartfelt wishes to the fans. While others celebrated Holi with friends and family, it was a ‘working Holi’ for Kiara Advani.

The ‘Shershaah’ actress took to her social media handle and shared a video with her team. Kiara recorded a video and asked her team if they were having fun on Holi. The talented diva also extended warm wishes to her fans and said, “Happy Holi guys. It’s a working Holi for us”. In the short clip, Kiara was seen dressed up in a beautiful yellow traditional attire which she accessorised with a bindi and jhumkas. To note, Kiara is currently busy finishing her projects. She has Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera in her pipeline.

By working hard and not sparing any effort, Kiara Advani has made her place in the film industry. She has worked in films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, and others. Kiara Advani now has several films in her kitty. She will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Even Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have key roles in this film. She will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

