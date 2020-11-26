Kiara Advani envies Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for THIS reason and we don’t blame her
Kiara Advani is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood these days. Post the phenomenal success of Kabir Singh, the actress has been all over the news and she has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself. Besides, her interesting line up of movies have also made her the talk of the town. While Kiara continues to bask in the success of her recent releases, she is also enjoying a massive fan following across the world. In fact, she has also emerged as a fitness and style icon for the youth and among the top A-lister actresses in the industry.
But did you know that the Good Newwz actress is quite jealous of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif? Yes! This is true and Kiara made this revelation during her recent episode of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Wondering why? Well it is because of their perfectly toned bodies. Kiara stated that while she is quite envious of Deepika and Katrina’s figure, she also admires them for the height. She also hailed the hard work the ladies have been putting in to maintain their respective figures.
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Abir Sengupta’s upcoming directorial Indoo Ki Jawani. The movie also features Aditya Seal and narrates the story of a Ghaziabad girl’s adventure on a dating app. Indoo Ki Jawani will be hitting the theatres on December 11. Besides, the actress will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah.
