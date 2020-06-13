Kiara Advani expresses gratitude to Akshay Kumar and team Fugly as her first film clocks 6 years; See Post

Kiara Advani made her big Bollywood debut back in 2014 with Fugly that had a special appearance by Akshay Kumar. As the film clocks 6 years today, Kiara thanked everyone including Akshay for the journey.

For any star in Bollywood, their debut film is extremely important and special. Speaking of this, Kiara Advani, the star of films like Kabir Singh, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more, made her debut 6 years ago in a film titled Fugly starring debutantes Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh and Arfi Lamba. The film was helmed by Kabir Sadanand and produced by . Today, as the film clocked in 6 years, Kiara thanked Akshay and team of Fugly for the wonderful launch.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a couple of photos from the film and penned a sweet note of thanks to the team of Fugly including Akshay, Jimmy Shergill and all her co-stars. One of the photos Kiara shared was from the launch of the trailer of the film and the other one, was a still from the song of the film. The Kabir Singh star reminisced the old days when she shot for her first ever Bollywood film and thanked Akshay for making her a part of it.

Kiara wrote, “#Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly @akshaykumar Sir @ashviniyardi @k_sadanand @mohitmarwah @singhvijender @arfilamba @mansha_bahl @jimmysheirgill @sanchitatrivedi @archsada and the team!”

Here is Kiara Advani’s post for and team Fugly:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a remake of a Tamil horror-comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film’s shooting had been completed before the nation went into lockdown. While reports suggest that Laxmmi Bomb may release on OTT platforms, nothing has been officially announced. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, a new release date of the film is awaited.

