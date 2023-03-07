Kiara Advani exudes bridal glow in UNSEEN PIC from Haldi ceremony

On 7th February 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. In the days that followed, they posted some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony and mehendi sundowner. Today marks exactly one month since their wedding took place, and on the occasion of Holi 2023, the newlyweds shared pictures from their Haldi function. The pictures showed Kiara and Sidharth beaming with joy, with haldi smeared on their faces. Now, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also shared an unseen picture of the actress form her haldi, and she looks absolutely beautiful in the picture.

Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture of Kiara Advani from her Haldi ceremony

The picture shared by Manish Malhotra on Tuesday shows him posing next to Kiara Advani. While pictures shared by Sidharth and Kiara didn’t give a clear glimpse of the actress’ outfit for Haldi, we get a closer look at her attire and jewellery in this picture shared by the ace fashion designer. Kiara is seen dressed in a sleeveless orange kurta with a V-neckline. The kurta features heavy embroidery around the neckline, and she paired the kurta with a matching embellished dupatta. Kiara looks beyond happy in the picture, and we also get a closer look at her floral, beaded jewellery that includes huge earrnings, and floral kaleera bangles. Kiara is seen flaunting her minimal mehendi in the picture.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra looks dapper in a blue and yellow kurta, paired with a yellow scarf. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Rang , Phool aur bahut Khubsoorat @kiaraaliaadvani.” Check out the picture below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wish fans on Holi

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth posted their haldi ceremony pictures, and wished their fans a happy Holi! "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours," read the caption of the post.

