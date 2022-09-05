Kiara Advani exudes girl-next-door vibes in blue maxi dress, gets SPOTTED in Mumbai’s Film City; PICS

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In her career in showbiz, Kiara has been part of several successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, and the recent releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo. She is often clicked by the paparazzi as and when she is spotted in the city. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kiara was photographed in Mumbai’s Film City. Check out her latest photos.

Kiara Advani clicked post ad shoot

Some time back, Kiara Advani was seen in Mumbai’s Film City as she wrapped up an ad shoot for the day. The actress looked adorable as she donned a blue maxi dress with noodle straps. She styled it with a pair of green sandals. Kiara left her hair open and she sported a glamorous makeup look. She acknowledged the media and obliged them with pictures, as she posed for the cameras.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani’s work front:

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kiara will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Sameer Vidwans’ romantic saga titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha where she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan for a second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Recently, in a chat with HELLO! India Magazine, Kiara said that she is excited to work with Kartik once again. “Fortunately, our pairing really worked well in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” says Kiara. “We started off on such a great note. We’ve begun to prep for the film and will be shooting later this month together. I’m excited to be working with him once again! It’s a love story, my favourite genre, where I play Katha, and he plays Satya. My last was Kabir Singh, which everyone loved!” Kiara said.

