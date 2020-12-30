Kiara Advani is eyeing 2021 while Sidharth Malhotra enjoys the view during the duo's Maldives vacay

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are currently enjoying their time in the Maldives, have shared the first pictures from their vacay on social media. Take a look

The New Year is around the corner and Bollywood seems to have special plans for it as many stars have jetted out of Mumbai to welcome 2021. While and have joined and in Rajasthan, and are currently holidaying in Goa at Amrita Arora's house. And, joining the bandwagon is the rumoured couple and Kiara Advani. The rumoured lovebirds have jetted off to Maldives together to celebrate the New Year.

The duo has shared a glimpse of it on social media on their respective handles. Taking to her Instagram handle, The Kabir Singh star has shared a picture wherein she can be seen striking a perfect pose with a breathtaking view in the backdrop that is a treat for sore eyes. In the stunning click, Kiara looks drop-dead gorgeous in backless swimsuit as she poses with her back towards the camera. She can also be seen holding a fancy hat in her hand. Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, “Lookin at you 2021.”

The Ek Villain actor, on the other hand, shared a photo wherein he can be seen relaxing while enjoying the beautiful view. He can be seen wearing a pair of blue swimming shorts in the click.

Notably, Sidharth and Kiara had celebrated the last year's New Year together and spent quality time during their African vacation.

Meanwhile, the duo will be seen together in Vishnu Vardhan’s directorial Shershaah. Based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, the upcoming film will mark Kiara’s first outing with the Student of the Year star. The film has been produced by .

