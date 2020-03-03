Kiara Advani featured in THIS film before MS Dhoni: The Untold Story; Find out more

Before M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kiara Advani featured in Kabir Sadanand's Fugly that released in 2014.

Kiara Advani won our hearts ever since we saw her playing Sakshi Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer was a biopic revolving around the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. M.S. Dhoni, a boy from Ranchi aspires to play cricket for India. He initially tries to settle for a mediocre life and please his father by working for the Indian Railways but ultimately decides to chase his dreams and becomes the Indian Cricket Team's Captain. The film also gives an account of his love life and shows how he fell for Sakshi and married her. While played his first girlfriend in the film, Kiara Advani came under the spotlight for her perfect portrayal of Sakshi Dhoni's innocence.

Many of us see M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story as Kiara Advani's first Bollywood film. However, not many of us know that the actress marked her debut with the 2014 film Fugly. Yes, you read that right! Kiara Advani's first film was not M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, it was Fugly. The film starred Jimmy Sheirgill and also marked the debut of Indian boxer Vijender Singh. and too marked their guest appearance in the title song of the film.

It may also interest you to know that Kiara Advani played the lead role in Abbas–Mustan's Machine in 2017, a year after she featured in M.S. Dhoni: The untold story. Most of us recognise the remix of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast that became a chartbuster in 2017. The track belongs to Kiara Advani's film Machine. The actress also starred in two Telugu films and soon after rose to fame with Kabir Singh falling into her kitty where she played the role of sweet and simple, Preeti.

