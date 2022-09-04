Kiara Advani on featuring with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Excited to be working with him once again

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has featured in quite a few successful films in her career, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Good Newwz, and recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo. Her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did not escape fans’ attention and they became quite the rage online. The duo will be collaborating once again for a romantic film titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. In a recent chat with a magazine, she opened up about working with Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara Advani on working with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Talking to HELLO! Magazine, Kiara said that she is excited to work with Kartik once again. “Fortunately, our pairing really worked well in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” says Kiara. “We started off on such a great note. We’ve begun to prep for the film and will be shooting later this month together. I’m excited to be working with him once again! It’s a love story, my favourite genre, where I play Katha, and he plays Satya. My last was Kabir Singh, which everyone loved!” Kiara said.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Just yesterday, the makers released a picture of Kartik and Kiara straight from the mahurat shot of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

In the picture that was shared by the production house on their Twitter handle, we can see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani holding each other close to each other and look lost in each other's arms. Kiara looks stunning in a white kurta and Kartik is dressed in a multi-coloured shirt. Indeed they make for a lovely pair. Sharing this picture, the makers wrote, “The love story begins! Straight from the Mahurat shot of #SatyaPremKiKatha #SajidNadiadwala.” SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

