Kiara Advani feels most jokes & punches in comedies are reserved for male actors: Definitely does disappoint

Kiara Advani has proved to be a promising actor in her years in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in the 2014 film Fugly. Since then, she has appeared in several films and showcased her potential as an actor to the audience and critics. Kiara has dabbled in different genres like comedies and dramas and romance. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan. While she is busy promoting the horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, she has opened up on her views regarding the parts female actors get to play in the genre of comedy.

Talking to PTI, Kiara opined that most jokes and punches in comedies are reserved for male actors. The actor agreed that there is scope for actors to do more in comedies. “It’s very rare that a female protagonist adds a punch. I am still craving to do that. I’m part of these films, they all have had an interesting arc to the characters. But if I’ve to compare it to what your male protagonist is doing (in the film), then you just can’t compare,” Kiara said.

She further added that this happens because “unfourtunately, sometimes that’s how (the script) is written.” She added, “It definitely does disappoint. Maybe now’s when you start speaking up and telling your director that you want more. Maybe now I will start doing that going forward.”

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will be sharing screen space with actors like Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. The movie is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. It is slated to release theatrically on the 20th of May.

Apart from this, Kiara has Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline, where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Furthermore, Kiara will reportedly feature in an untitled love saga with Kartik Aaryan.

