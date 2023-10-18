Kiara Advani finally reveals why she and Sidharth Malhotra prefer to keep their personal lives private

Kiara Advani is enjoying success in her career and recently tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra, her co-actor from Shershaah, in February. While she openly talks about her work, she keeps her personal life private. Kiara Advani feels that too much focus on her personal life can distract from her identity as an actress. Her priority is to be recognized primarily as an actress. Recently, the actress explained why she and Sidharth prefer to keep their personal life private and not share it with the public.

Kiara Advani opens up on why she and Sidharth Malhotra keep their personal life private

During a recent interaction with Femina, Kiara Advani spoke about the reason why she and her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra choose to keep their personal life away from public attention. Explaining about the same, she said, “Before we got married, it was important because we wanted to safeguard our relationship.” Then she mentioned that eventually, it became about preserving their identity as actors. She further added, “Both of us are self-made actors and have worked hard and made our way in the industry independently. We've put a lot of effort into our careers, and we don't want our personal lives to overshadow our professional accomplishments.”

Kiara Advani reveals why she and Sidharth Malhotra shared their wedding video on social media

While Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra typically keep their personal lives private, they did provide a peek into their wedding ceremony by sharing a video. When asked why they decided to share this video with their fans, Kiara explained, “Our wedding was a beautiful union, and naturally, we wanted to share it with everyone. We understand that being public figures comes with curiosity about our lives, which is fine and even endearing. However, we don't want our personal lives to overshadow our work. We are actors first, and that's how we wish to be known.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married earlier this year on February 7 in a private ceremony in Jaisalmer. They kept their relationship private before the wedding and confirmed it only after getting married.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan which hit theatres on 29 June, this year.

