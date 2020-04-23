X
Kiara Advani flaunts her Bharatanatyam moves in Ballerina dress; Arjun Kapoor says 'heady mix of class & mass'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kiara Advani shares an adorable throwback video showing off her Bharatanatyam skills donning a cute ballerina dress.
Due to the lockdown, everyone has got a chance to spend some quality time with their loved ones and family. It has also given us time to introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Bollywood celebrities are discovering their inner talents like sketching, painting, singing, poetry, and much more. Among all, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. Not only this, but the actress has also been sharing a few throwback videos for fans on social media. 

After sharing an adorable childhood video of herself on Instagram where she can be seen having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has shared a cute video where the actress is showing off her Bharatanatyam skills donning a Ballerina dress. Looking pretty in a Ballerina outfit, the Kabir Singh actress is flaunting her moves as soon as the music starts playing. Kiara's mother is heard saying “You’re doing Bharatanatyam in a Ballerina dress… You have to dance like a ballet dancer" in the background. But this doesn't stop the little girl from showing off her Bharatanatyam skills. 

(Also Read: Kiara Advani reveals she has a ‘fetish’ for cups; Shares childhood video of sipping water from Cinderella cup)

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears." As soon as the actress posted the video, Arjun Kapoor commented, "That’s a heady mix of class and mass" and Neha Dhupia commented, "Adorable (with heart emojis)" Fans have also been showering love on this adorable video of the actress. 

Check out Kiara Advani's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Netflix's film Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine.  

Credits :Instagram

