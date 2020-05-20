Kiara Advani flaunts her 'crazy hair' in a gorgeous selfie amid lockdown; Check it out

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kiara Advani treats fans with a stunning selfie as she flaunts her messy hair.

The COVID 19 lockdown has given us time to introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Bollywood celebrities are discovering their inner talents like sketching, painting, singing, poetry, and much more. Among all, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. Not only this, but the actress has also been sharing a few throwback videos for fans on social media. The Good Newwz actress has been sharing the titbit of her quarantine period with fans.

Recently, Kiara treated fans with a stunning selfie on her Instagram story. The Kabir Singh actress looks pretty donning a white sleeveless top while she flaunts her messy hair. Sharing the selfie, Kiara wrote, "Crazy Hair Don't Care." Despite the messy hair, Kiara still looks gorgeous. But, all girls can relate to Kiara's caption amid the lockdown. The actress who was not so active on social media has been treating fans with some amazing selfies of the actress amid the lockdown. From her no-makeup selfie to her messy hair; the actress has her selfie game on point.

The actress has also dug out some old videos and photos from her childhood days and has been sharing them on her social media accounts. From doing Bharatnatyam in a Ballet dress to having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has given a glimpse of her best and cute childhood memories to her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Netflix's film Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine.

