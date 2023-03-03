Kiara Advani flaunts post-wedding glow; Looks chic in yellow co-ord set as she arrives at event in Mumbai-PICS

Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot on February 7, are back to work! They were both recently spotted at an award ceremony a few days ago, and the newly married couple looked simply stunning. Just moments ago, Kiara took to her Instagram to share a picture from her vanity van as she got ready for an event. Now, pictures from the event have finally surfaced, and Kiara looks absolutely radiant. The actress made heads turn as she arrived at the event in Mumbai in a chic co-ord set, and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Kiara Advani glows in yellow co-ord set

Kiara Advani left us mesmerized as she arrived wearing a stylish chrome yellow co-ord set that consisted of a tube top, and a matching figure-hugging skirt with a slit on one side. She accessorized her all-yellow look with a pair of golden stilettos, and matching stacked bracelets. Her hair was styled into soft waves, and she looked effortlessly glamorous. Kiara's makeup was on point, and the glow on her face was unmissable. The new bride was seen waving at the paparazzi, and posing for pictures at the event. Check out the pictures, and her video below!

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's interview post marriage

In an interview with News18 recently, Kiara Advani talked about her life post-wedding, and said, “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy.” Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra said that their film Shershaah gave him a lot of love, and a wife too! He felt like Vikram and Dimple have reunited in a parallel universe. "I think it was meant to be," said Sidharth.

