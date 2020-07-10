  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiara Advani gets a hand written note from younger brother thanking her for making best dessert in the house

Prior to the lockdown, Kiara Advani was shooting with Kartik Aaryan for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
4634 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani gets a hand written note from younger brother thanking her for making best dessert in the house Kiara Advani gets a hand written note from younger brother thanking her for making best dessert in the house
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kiara Advani is quarantining at home with her parents and family, and besides working out, this Kabir Singh actress has been on a baking spree. Well, we say this because Kiara, who is quite active on social media, shared sneak-peek of the cookies that she baked at home, and yesterday, Kiara received a hand-written note from her brother, who thanked his star sister for the cookies.

Yes, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story and shared a hand written letter by her brother Mishaal and the letter read, “Thank you Alia, for being such a wonderful sister & making the best desert in the house. Please make some more and god will bless you abundantly. Your loving brother Mishaal.” Also, Kiara shared the photo of the jar that had her baked cookies and let us tell you, they looked scrumptious.

While Kiara was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, she will next be seen romancing alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah and recently, she remembered the Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra as she shared a video and wrote, “Etched in history & hearts forever. I Pray & hope that the courage and bravery of our Indian army lives on forever within every Indian. Remembering the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) today…” Prior to the lockdown, Kiara was shooting with Kartik Aaryan for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Check out Kiara Advani's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement