Kiara Advani gets a hand written note from younger brother thanking her for making best dessert in the house

Kiara Advani is quarantining at home with her parents and family, and besides working out, this Kabir Singh actress has been on a baking spree. Well, we say this because Kiara, who is quite active on social media, shared sneak-peek of the cookies that she baked at home, and yesterday, Kiara received a hand-written note from her brother, who thanked his star sister for the cookies.

Yes, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story and shared a hand written letter by her brother Mishaal and the letter read, “Thank you Alia, for being such a wonderful sister & making the best desert in the house. Please make some more and god will bless you abundantly. Your loving brother Mishaal.” Also, Kiara shared the photo of the jar that had her baked cookies and let us tell you, they looked scrumptious.

While Kiara was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, she will next be seen romancing alleged boyfriend in Shershaah and recently, she remembered the Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra as she shared a video and wrote, “Etched in history & hearts forever. I Pray & hope that the courage and bravery of our Indian army lives on forever within every Indian. Remembering the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) today…” Prior to the lockdown, Kiara was shooting with Kartik Aaryan for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

