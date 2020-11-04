Kiara Advani gets her mom ready for Karwa Chauth celebration as she applies mehendi on her hands

Kiara Advani has shared a picture of herself along with her mother ahead of Karwa Chauth celebrations. Check out her Instagram story.

Kiara Advani, who is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Laxmii along with , has recently shared an adorable picture with her mom. The MS Dhoni actress is an avid social media user and she often shares stunning pictures of herself. But this time, she did something different. She took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her along with mother. In the picture, the actress can be seen applying mehendi on her mom’s hand as she preps her up for Karwa Chauth celebration.

Kiara can be seen donning a casual t-shirt in the still. While sharing the beautiful picture, she writes, “Mehendi for Mama.” A few days back, the Kabir Singh actress shared a throwback picture from Raghava Lawrence’s directorial Laxmii on her Instagram story. In the BTS picture, the diva can be seen chilling out with her teammates.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s latest picture with her mom here:

Today, the makers of and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii have released the second song titled Bam Bholle from the film. After the release of the song, an elated Kiara took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “For the first time ever.. can’t contain my excitement.. Get ready to witness Akshay sir like never before the most explosive song #BamBholle out today!” The song Bam Bholle has been sung by singer and rapper Viruss.

Also Read: Kiara Advani gives us glimpse of the BTS fun during filming Laxmii; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

Share your comment ×