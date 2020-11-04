  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiara Advani gets her mom ready for Karwa Chauth celebration as she applies mehendi on her hands

Kiara Advani has shared a picture of herself along with her mother ahead of Karwa Chauth celebrations. Check out her Instagram story.
7878 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani gets her mom ready for Karwa Chauth celebration Kiara Advani gets her mom ready for Karwa Chauth celebration as she applies mehendi on her hands
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kiara Advani, who is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Laxmii along with Akshay Kumar, has recently shared an adorable picture with her mom. The MS Dhoni actress is an avid social media user and she often shares stunning pictures of herself. But this time, she did something different.  She took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her along with mother. In the picture, the actress can be seen applying mehendi on her mom’s hand as she preps her up for Karwa Chauth celebration.

Kiara can be seen donning a casual t-shirt in the still. While sharing the beautiful picture, she writes, “Mehendi for Mama.” A few days back, the Kabir Singh actress shared a throwback picture from Raghava Lawrence’s directorial Laxmii on her Instagram story. In the BTS picture, the diva can be seen chilling out with her teammates. 

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s latest picture with her mom here:

Today, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii have released the second song titled Bam Bholle from the film. After the release of the song, an elated Kiara took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “For the first time ever.. can’t contain my excitement.. Get ready to witness Akshay sir like never before the most explosive song #BamBholle out today!” The song Bam Bholle has been sung by singer and rapper Viruss.

Also Read: Kiara Advani gives us glimpse of the BTS fun during filming Laxmii; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

You may like these
Did Akshay Kumar just CONFIRM his Laxmii co star Kiara Advani is indeed dating Sidharth Malhotra? WATCH
Akshay Kumar as Laxmii is here to spook you on Halloween with Kiara Advani in new poster of the horror comedy
Kiara Advani gives us glimpse of the BTS fun during filming Laxmii; See PHOTO
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb in trouble as Karni Sena sends legal notice demanding title change
PHOTOS: Kiara Advani keeps it simple yet stylish in a monochrome look as she gets snapped post dubbing
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra send fans into a meltdown with their NEW photo from Shershaah prep

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement