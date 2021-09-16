Kiara Advani gets spotted as she makes a quick dash at rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's house; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may not have gone official or confirmed their relationship, but if the rumour mills are to be believed then these two are head-over-heels in love with each other. We all have seen their on-screen chemistry in their recently released movie, and it was loved by all. Imagine what their off-screen chemistry would be like? Well, dating or not, these two actors are often spotted with each other. Like today, the actress was spotted heading inside Sidharth’s building.

Nothing can be hidden from the paps and something like Kiara Advani meeting can never go unnoticed from the lenses of the photographers. The Shershaah actress was spotted wearing a maxi dress with a floral pattern as she got down from her car. Without turning towards the paps and stopping to pose for the shutterbugs, the actress headed straight inside Sid’s building. We wonder if this meeting is for yet another film or just a casual quality time meet.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from Mission Majnu, Sid is also shooting for Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy, Thank God, which features and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for a 2022 opening, on the big screen. In November, Sid collaborates with Dharma on a yet-untitled aerial action thriller, which will mark the directorial debut of Pushkar and Sagar. The actor is also in talks for the official remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film, DJ.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite .

