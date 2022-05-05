Kiara Advani gives desi girl vibes at airport; Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her toned bod post-workout; Pics & Video

Bollywood actresses are known for dishing out major fashion goals every time they step out in the city. From their red carpet appearances to their gym looks or airport looks, the divas tend to make heads with their style sense every now and then and are constantly observed by the fashion police. Amid this, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani managed to make the headlines today as they were clicked in the city at different places.

Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport this morning wherein she was dishing out major desi girl vibes. The Shershaah actress was seen dressed in a white suit with light embroidery. She had completed her look with open tresses and jhumkas and was all smiles as she made her way inside the airport. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, who is a fitness enthusiast, was clicked post her workout session. In the pics, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was dressed in a grey coloured crop top which she had paired with brown coloured leggings. Janhvi had tied her hair in a low pony and was seen carrying her shoes in her hands as she made her way towards the car.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Check out Kiara Advani’s airport video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara is looking forward to the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The movie is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.