Kiara Advani gives fun peek into ‘How it started vs How it's going’ with Sidharth Malhotra as they celebrate 2nd anniversary; WATCH
Kiara Advani shared a hilarious video featuring herself and Sidharth Malhotra on the second wedding anniversary of the couple. Scroll down to get a peek into the actress’ married life.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their second wedding anniversary with the actress sharing a hilarious video featuring herself and her husband. The post begins with the Shershah couple’s iconic wedding moment, where Advani is seen walking towards the Ittefaq actor, who, in return, smiles and points at his watch.
Cut to the present: as the video progresses, Advani is seen pulling a trolley with Malhotra standing on top of it, moving his hands in a swimming-like gesture.
The clip garnered multiple funny and interesting comments from fans, who enjoyed the duo’s playful banter. In the caption, Kiara wrote, “How it started. How it’s going. Happy anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you, @sidmalhotra.”
Additionally, Sidharth also shared adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony to express his love for his wife. In the carousel post, the first photo featured the Brothers actor admiring his partner as she danced her heart out during the mehendi ceremony.
In the second picture, Sidharth was seen enjoying the moment, with “Ki” written on his palm. The caption of Malhotra’s post read, “Happy anniversary, love @kiaraaliaadvani. Officially branded as yours forever!”
A social media story shared earlier by the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress also showcased the flowers that Sidharth gave to his better half on the special occasion.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in 2023 in a grand ceremony held in Rajasthan. The couple dated for two years after falling in love on the sets of the Dharma Productions movie Shershaah.
