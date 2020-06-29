Kiara Advani gives shout out to her girlfriends as she pens an appreciation post: We are each other’s soulmate

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and next, she will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani is a social media star because often, this Good Newwz actress posts sun-kissed selfies, workout videos and photos with her family, and today, Kiara brightened up the day when she posted a collage of her friends as she expressed how much she misses them amid lockdown. In the series of photos, we can see Kiara Advani posing with her girlfriends while all of them are twinning in black, and in the other photos, Kiara is seen clicking a mirror selfie, and posing on their vacay and alongside the video, she wrote, “I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still eachothers soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls…”

As we all know that Kiara Advani shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and soon after his demise, a heartbroken Kiara took to social media to mourn his untimely demise as she wrote, “Can't believe this, gone too soon.” Prior to the lockdown, Kiara Advani was seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and the film was a massive box office success. Next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Laxmmi Bomb

Besides, rumour-mills suggest that Kiara Advani and are dating each other, and although the two haven’t confirmed the news, but they grabbed eyeballs when they were papped together at the airport while returning from their New Years vacation.

