Kiara Advani gives us glimpse of the BTS fun during filming Laxmii; See PHOTO

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo with her team. The selfie gives us a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes fun she had while shooting for Akshay Kumar co-starrer Laxmii.

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani won million hearts with her outstanding performance in the starrer Kabir Singh. With films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Good Newwz to her credit, she has carved a niche for herself in the bollywood industry. It goes without saying that the actress is one of the most sought-after stars as she has several good projects in her kitty. The gorgeous actress is now all geared up for the release of her next film Laxmii alongside . The 29-year-old actress often shares behind the scenes pictures and videos from her next project. Recently, Kiara shared a throwback picture from Raghava Lawrence’s directorial on her Instagram story.

In the throwback picture, Kiara can be seen chilling out with her film teammates. As always, Kiara looked stunning while posing with her team. The actress let her natural beauty shine by opting for a minimal makeup look. Needless to say, her post only proves that she has a great rapport with the team of her upcoming film Laxmii.

Check Out Kiara Advani’s Instagram Post:

Talking about the film, recently, the title of the forthcoming horror-comedy has been changed to Laxmii from Laxmmi Bomb, just days before its release. On a related note, the upcoming film is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana. Also starring Tusshar, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma, Laxmii is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

