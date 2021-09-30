Kiara Advani gives us a glimpse of her 'late night' shoot feeling in a series of quirky posts

Kiara Advani is one busy actress of Bollywood right now. She has back to back interesting projects and her fans cannot wait to see her back on the big screen. Well, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project and that is demanding her to shoot all night. But Kiara is not complaining at all and is making her all night shoot look so much cooler on her Instagram. The actress gave us a glimpse of what her midnight shoot looked like in a series of Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram stories Kiara Advani posted a series of clips. In the first story, she gave us a sneak-peek into her vanity van where her makeup artists were getting her ready for the shoot. Her hair person was doing her hair while she took a mirror selfie. In the next story, Kiara is all dressed up as she gives us a glimpse of her look from the shoot. The actress makes a goofy face as her hairdresser is giving finishing touches to her hair. In the next story, she has posted a picture of her camera team and she has even posted the time of the shoot that was 4:19 AM. At 6:11 AM she posted a clip of the view from her car window and wrote “pack-up”.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie with . Her performance is being appreciated in the movie.

She will next be seen opposite in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Parajakta Koli. The cast has completed shooting for a certain part of the film. Apart from this too the actress has many interesting projects in her pipeline.

