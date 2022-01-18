Kiara Advani glistens in white bikini in Maldives video; Fans ask her to credit Sidharth Malhotra for pics

The day began with a visual treat for fans of Kiara Advani as she shared unseen photos from her recent Maldives trip and left everyone in awe. This month, reportedly, Kiara and rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra had jetted off to the Maldives and well, now, the actress has been on a spree of sharing photos from her trip. Speaking of this, her recent video features Kiara on a beach in a white bikini and fans have been teasing her about crediting Sidharth Malhotra for the pics.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped a video in which she added several glimpses from her Maldives vacay. From going Dolphin hunting in the Maldivian blues to soaking in the sunshine while on a yacht, Kiara is seen making the most of her vacay. She is also seen running on a beach in a white bikini. In another photo, Kiara is seen enjoying a swim and getting out of the pool. Seeing the photos, several fans asked the actress to credit rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra for the photos.

A fan wrote, "Sidharth k foot marks hain waha pahle se." Another wrote, "Post The Pictures That u have taken with Sid." Another fan teased Kiara and wrote, "Give the Pic credit to @sidmalhotra."

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in the headlines owing to the latter's birthday celebration. Designer Manish Malhotra had shared photos with each of them and hinted that they celebrated his birthday together. Fans of the Shershaah duo have been rooting for them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next with Varun Dhawan in Jugg Jug Jeeyo and Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen next on Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Besides this, he also has Mission Majnu and Thank God.

