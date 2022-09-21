Kiara Advani goes on a trip down memory lane as she shares throwback CLICK with family; See PIC

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2014 with the movie Fugly. However, she captured the limelight only after her impressive performance in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Kiara. The actress has had an impressive 2022, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerging a blockbuster and JugJugg Jeeyo garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. She also made her presence felt in Karan Johar's gossip reality show Koffee With Karan, where she spilled beans on her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara took to Instagram to share a throwback memory. She shared a throwback photo of her with her parents and three siblings. They all seemingly looked happy, apart from looking very young. While all siblings wore a yellow t-shirt, Kiara chose to wear a white t-shirt. Her parents chose to wear blue and green shaded clothes. Kiara did not caption the photo that she shared, but used emoticons to show love and respect. Kiara has always been a family person and this isn't the first time that she has showed her love and respect for them. She has never shied away from raving about how her parents have raised her and how they were very supportive of the kind of roles that her parents each one got.