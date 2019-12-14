Kiara Advani on Good Newwz co star Kareena Kapoor: I have always had a girl crush on her

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kiara Advani opened up on several topics including her girl crush. She revealed that she has had a girl crush on Kareena Kapoor forever.

Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut with Fugly, later featured in a hit movie, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She became a household name after her performances in Lust Stories and Kabir Singh. The actress, now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up on several topics including her girl crush. She revealed that she has had a girl crush on Kareena Kapoor forever. She added how she probably one of the reasons why she wanted to be an actor. "Be it her iconic characters such as Poo ( Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and Geet (In Jab We Met) or her song and dance, I think she is not ‘just apni’ favourite, but sabki favourite."

She also stated that she feels Kareena is just so chilled out and effortless. Advani gave an example of the same by revealing how Bebo is never in her vanity and always sits outside. She added how Kareena is very comfortable in her own skin and also makes the other person also feel comfortable around her. On the work front, she will be seen in a comedy film called Good Newwz. The film is about two couples and their tryst with in vitro fertilization. She is sharing screen space with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the film is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Here is the picture of Good Newwz starcast

Credits :Hindustan Times

