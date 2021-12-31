Kiara Advani goofs around as she gears up to welcome New Year with enthusiasm; See Pic

The year 2022 is around the corner and everyone has their plans to welcome it in their own way. While some are planning to get cosy at their respective residences, many of us have plans to ring in the New Year with a bang. In fact, our celebs too have plans to for welcoming 2022 and are out for a quick vacation with their loved ones. Amid this, Kiara Advani has also jetted off to a beach vacation to celebrate the New Year her way.

And while the Shershaah actress has already been sharing beautiful pics from her trip, her recent Instagram post is winning hearts for a different reason. After all, Kiara shared a pic of her goofy mood as she is set to bid adieu to 2021. Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared a collage of her pics wherein she was seen in tie-dye sweatshirt and had kept her tresses open. She was seen giving a glimpse of goofy poses in the pic and captioned it as, “Mood for the Last Day of 2021”. It is evident that Kiara is looking forward to welcoming 2022 quite enthusiastically.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post:

Apparently, Kiara Advani is currently vacationing with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. In fact, they were even papped together at the airport as they were leaving for the New Year celebration. For the uninitiated, Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. However, they haven’t confirmed their relationship as of now.