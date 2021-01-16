Kiara Advani gushes over rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra as she drops an UNSEEN Maldives clip on his birthday
On the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra’s 36th birthday today, his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to stories to wish the actor and dropped a stunning video. Check out her wish below.
The heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 36th birthday today with his loved ones. And to make him feel special, his ardent fans and friends from the film industry are showering much love on him. Several celebrities including, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal among others have penned a heartfelt wish for him.
Take a look at Kiara Advani's Instagram post:
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram
You may like these
Army Day: Shershaah duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pay their respects to soldiers for their sacrifice
Sidharth Malhotra 'dives into 2021' with fun pool video from Maldives trip; Kiara Advani is all hearts for it
Did Kiara Advani pose in Sidharth Malhotra's yellow shirt while in Maldives? Actor's airport look drops hint
Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra soak up the sun while swinging on a hammock; See Photos
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra slide out of 2020 in style in Maldives as they look forward to New Year; WATCH
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue