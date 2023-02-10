Why did Kiara Advani choose Ranjha as her bridal entry song while marrying Sidharth Malhotra?

If Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s on-screen chemistry won your heart and took you straight to fairyland then wait till you see their wedding video. The Shershaah couple got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7 in the presence of their friends and family. Their wedding pictures already had our hearts melting and fans were still not over the simplicity with which the two stars turned their reel-life chemistry into a real-life love story. Today the couple dropped their wedding video and it is so full of love that it will surely make you feel - 'this is what dreams are made of'. But here’s a backstory behind this video. Scroll down to know more. Kiara Advani wanted her bridal entry song to be Ranjha

The Wedding Filmer took to their Instsgram handle to share the wedding video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and also shared an interesting story behind Kiara wanting to walk on Ranjha from Shershaah. Sharing this video, The Wedding Filmer wrote, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!” Check out the video:

Captain Vikram Batra’s brother to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception According to reports in Times Of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has a very special guest coming in to attend their Mumbai reception. It is non-other than Vishal Batra. Vishal Batra is Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother. For the unversed, Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra’s role in Shershaah. As per the reports, the couple’s Mumbai reception is happening in St Regis Hotel on February 12. It is said that Vishal is quite busy with his schedule hence he was in two minds whether to attend the function or not but his wife convinced him that they should.

