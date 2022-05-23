Kiara Advani had an epic response when asked about being 'settled & married' at Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch.

The team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, were at their wittiest best when they arrived for the grand trailer launch event in the city on Sunday. Dressed in their ethnic best, the cast danced to the beats of dhol and interacted with the media after showcasing the film's trailer.

The film revolves around marriage and divorce, so the cast had to inevitably face questions regarding marriage from the media. One such journo took the opportunity to ask Kiara Advani about her decision of settling down and getting married. For the unversed, the actress is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra. However, they haven't made it official as yet.

When Kiara was asked this question, producer Karan Johar quickly chimed in and laughingly said, "Meri shaadi ke baare mein aapne kuchh nahi poocha, main 50 ka hone ja raha hoon. Aapko kya lagta hai main shaadi ke kabil nahi hoon? Bhaiya, hum bhi shaadi kar sakte hain (You didn't ask me about my marriage, I'm going to turn 50. Do you think I can't get married? Let me tell you, I can get married, too)."

The journo responded by calling Karan 'multi-talented', to which the producer had another hilarious reply and said, "Shaadi koi talent nahi majboori hoti hai (Getting married doesn't require talent it's a compulsion)." The exchange of words left everyone in splits.

Then, Kiara addressed the marriage question, and had an epic response. She said, "Bina shaadi kiye bhi main well-settled ho sakti hoon right? Main well-settled hoon, main kaam kar rahi hoon, kama Rahi hoon, khush hoon (I can be well-settled without getting married, too. I am well-settled, working, earning and I am happy)."

All we have to say is, Yaaaas girl!

Kiara Advani's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been taking the domestic box office by storm. The actress stars in the sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

Read Pinkvilla's box office report below.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening weekend box office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sells 32 lakh tickets to earn 54 cr