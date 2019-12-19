Kiara Advani had NO issues as 2nd lead to Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz: Grew up with Akshay Kumar & her films

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019. In a recent interview, Kiara revealed her experience of working with Kareena in the capacity of the second lead in Good Newwz.

One of the most anticipated releases of 2019 is , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. Starring Kareena and Akshay as the main leads and Diljit and Kiara as the second, Good Newwz is the story of two couples whose life gets intertwined after a goof up at the IVF clinic. The trailer left everyone in splits and Kiara Advani as the bubbly Monica was like a breath of fresh air after watching her as the demure Preeti in Kabir Singh.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara was quizzed about the experience of playing second lead to Kareena in Good Newwz. The Kabir Singh actress revealed that she never had any issue playing the second lead and mentioned that she has always been a fan of Akshay and Kareena’s films. Kiara even added that she was a young actor on the sets learning from Kareena and Akshay’s experience in films. The Kabir Singh actress even shared that she has seen Kareena and Akshay’s last film, Kambakkht Ishq.

Kiara said, “I was so excited to be working with her. I have grown up watching Kareena and Akshay sir’s films and was this young actress trying to learn everything from their experiences.” Meanwhile, the trailer revealed that Batra’s will take on Batra’s in the film, meaning Diljit and Kiara as one couple will make life hell for Akshay and Kareena as the other couple in the film. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz trailer managed to evoke a good response from fans. The songs Sauda Khara Khara, Chandigarh Mein, Maana Dil, Laal Ghagra are chartbusters across musical platforms. Produced by , Good Newwz hits the screen on December 27, 2019.

