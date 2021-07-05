Kiara Advani has special request as she remembers her 'Bikini Bod' days; Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar react

Actress Kiara Advani took to social media to treat her fans with a stunning throwback photo from her Maldives vacay. The star's post had a special appeal with it that deserves your attention.

Actress Kiara Advani has turned up the heat with her recent post from her old Maldives vacay. The Shershaah actress took to social media recently and remembered the good old days in the tropical paradise when she spent time at a resort in the Maldives. Previously, the star has only shared a few glimpses from the trip and now, she shared a stunning photo with a special request that has left netizens feeling relatable. Her throwback photo also evoked reactions from Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor.

In a post on her social media handle, Kiara is seen clad in a yellow bikini. The star is seen standing by the side of the pool, waiting to dive in for a dip. In the backdrop, we can see the Maldivian blues. Kiara is also seen sporting a white cape, a beige hat with her swimsuit. As the photo was clicked, the star looked absolutely stunning. Sharing the photo, Kiara had a special appeal in her caption. She wrote, "Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back." Janhvi was quick to react to the post with a fire emoticon. Bhumi also wrote, "Babe", with a fire emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the star has been in the news recently owing to her upcoming release Shershaah with rumoured beau . Recently, reports came in that Shershaah will release on Prime Video amid the ongoing pandemic. The film is based on Captain Vikram Batra, who was the Kargil War hero. Kiara will be seen playing his love interest in the film. The film is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Kiara also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , and Anil Kapoor.

