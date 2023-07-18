Kiara Advani has THIS to say about teaming up with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR for War 2

In a recent interview, Kiara Advani addressed the speculations surrounding her casting in the highly anticipated film, War 2. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kiara has been roped in by Yash Raj Films for the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. While she remained tight-lipped about the project, she expressed her enthusiasm for doing an action film and working with a talented cast. Kiara also gave an update on her upcoming film, Game Changers. She shared all about the team's goal to complete filming this year and for a release in the coming year. Let's delve into the details of Kiara's statements and the buzz surrounding these exciting projects.

Casting rumors surrounding Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR movie War 2

Fans were thrilled when reports emerged that Kiara Advani had been chosen by Yash Raj Films for War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. However, Kiara had remained silent on commenting about it. During an interview with Film Companion's Front Row, when asked about her involvement in the film, Kiara maintained a smile but refrained from commenting, stating that she couldn't speak further until an official announcement was made by the production house. While she expressed her eagerness to work on action films and collaborate with the mentioned actors, she preferred to keep details under wraps for the time being.

Previous reports on War 2 and industry expectations

In June, it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that Kiara Advani had been roped in for the highly anticipated film War 2, rumored to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. As part of Yash Raj Films' esteemed Spy Universe, which boasts blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, the expectations for each film in this franchise are sky-high. With Kiara fitting the bill perfectly for the leading lady role in War 2, her inclusion was deemed to be a significant move by Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films. The Spy Universe is known for featuring the biggest and best superstars in India. As the excitement builds, fans eagerly await further updates and official announcements regarding War 2 and Kiara Advani's involvement.

Insights into Kiara Advani’s Game Changers

Apart from the War 2 buzz, Kiara also provided an update on her upcoming project, Game Changers, in which she stars alongside Ram Charan. The actress revealed that the team is aiming to wrap up filming this year, and if everything goes according to plan, the film is expected to release next year.

Overall, while Kiara remains tight-lipped about the casting rumors for War 2, her enthusiasm for action films and her ongoing commitment to Game Changers keep fans excited for what's to come.

