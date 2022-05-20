Kiara Advani on her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan: 'I feel he's a very driven actor'

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani dominated the headlines as their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres today. The horror comedy has opened to a great response. The cast and crew left no stones unturned to promote their film and now in a recent interview, Kiara opened up about her experience working with Kartik.

Sharing what she learned about Kartik, Kiara Advani told India Today, "One thing that I learnt about him is that during promotions he doesn’t eat at all. He doesn’t sleep. He is consumed by putting the film out there. His whole mind is always on release and in promotion, which is lovely. But as a co-actor, while we were working on the film, I feel he is a very driven actor and I feel this is one space and one genre I see comes to him very naturally. Like when you talk about comedy or commercial comedy, I feel he has a flare for it and hopefully, the world will see it on 20th of May, but while working, I feel it translated very naturally on screen."

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kiara had said she is grateful for the love coming her way. “It hasn’t been easy but I feel like the difference is that earlier there were limited options today, there are options, better options it really all boils down to the choices you make from those options. So, you’re hoping to make the right choice but you’re also hoping to do stuff that reaches a wide audience, that people unanimously love. And I feel in different stages also of your career, you have different reasons what kind of films you want to do. You keep growing also as an actor. May there’s a sense of security also that comes when like I right now I am in a phase where there is a sense of security because there are interesting scripts coming my way but it’ll all be dependent on the choices that I make. There’s a lot of gratitude actually like Kartik said for the love that we’ve gotten from the audience and it’s taken that time that journey and I think now that we are getting this acceptance and validation, it’s motivating,” the actress had said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee. Besides Kartik and Kiara, the film features Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

