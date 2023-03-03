Kiara Advani hints at a ‘major announcement’, shares pic in a bathrobe from makeup room

Kiara Advani is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. She recently tied the knot to Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. They got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family followed by a reception in Delhi and a star-studded one in Mumbai. Well, both the stars have resumed their respective projects and are often spotted on their shooting sets. Today, the Shershaah actress shared a picture of her from what appears to be her makeup room and hinted at an announcement.

Kiara Advani to make a major announcement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself. She appears to be sitting in her makeup room and is wearing a white coloured bathrobe. The actress is sitting on a sofa and has a plate full of what appears to be Mango slices. Kiara has a fork in her mouth and looks cute as she winks and poses for the camera. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, ‘getting ready for a big announcement super soon’.

Check out the picture:

Sidharth Malhotra on life post-wedding with Kiara Advani

While talking to News 18 recently, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his life post-wedding with Kiara Advani. The actor revealed that Shershaah has given him so much and most importantly a wife as well. He further added that their union felt like Dimple and Vikram came together in some parallel universe. Even Captain Vikram Batra’s brother, Visha Batra was extremely emotional as he attended their wedding.

Kiara recently wrapped up the shooting of RC 15 before taking a break for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. This film will also star Ram Charan alongside the beautiful actress. Apart from this, she will be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan yet again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

