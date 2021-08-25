Kiara Advani hits out at trolls commenting on her topless ‘leaf photoshoot’ for Dabboo Ratnani

Actor Kiara Advani’s topless ‘leaf picture’ from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot sent social media abuzz last year. In the photo, the Good Newwz star was seen covering herself merely with the help of a leaf and as soon as the picture surfaced online, it broke the internet. While some appreciated Kiara’s risque avatar, many also went on to mock the photo giving rise to several memes on social media. Now, during her recent appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Kiara Advani hit back at all the trolls.

It so happened, that host Arbaaz went on to read out a comment on Instagram, "2020 mein bas yahi ek cheeze achi hui thi (This was the only good thing in 2020)" to which Kiara immediately reacted, “I will take that as a compliment.” Arbaaz read another user’s comment which said, “Kaash! Yeh pata bakri kha jati (I wish a goat would eat the leaf)” Disgusted with it Kiara cringed, "Eww".

Kiara further shared, "Mujhe khud pata nahi hai yeh kaha se kaha gaya (I don't know how it escalated). It was Dabboo...He came up with this concept of leafy concept. It was very aesthetically shot."

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Shershaah opposite . Now the Good Newwz actress has several projects lined up. She will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara also has a family drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in process, co-starring , Anil Kapoor and .