Kiara Advani hugs little girl as she gives her an autograph, video melts netizens' hearts: WATCH

Kiara Advani is one of the much-loved female actors in Bollywood. The diva who made her presence felt in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput-led sports biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in 2016, has been making massive waves with her beauty and talent. After winning hearts as naive Preeti in the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh, Advani went on to star in the 2021 blockbuster biopic based on the life of the Indian solider – Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah. Recently, Advani visited the Wagah Border in Amritsar to honor Indian Army. Several photos and videos of the Shershaah star had gone viral on social media. Now, one day before Independence Day, another video of Kiara from the Wagah Border has surfaced online and is making rounds on the Internet for all the ‘cute’ reasons.

Kiara Advani’s adorable moment with her little fan

Ahead of Independence Day, last week on Monday, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Wagah Border. During her visit to the popular India-Pakistan border, the actor had a gala time as she took part in the army parade and waved tri-color with the real-life heroes of India at the border. Her fan pages were buzzed with photos and videos of her waving the national flag in traditional attire. Now, a week later, we have got our hands on an adorable video of Kiara Advani which is warming many hearts on social media.

The now-viral video of Kiara shows, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star sitting in the middle of Army officials. She can be seen donning an off-duty look, featuring a basic body-fit white t-shirt, a sleeveless beige jacket, matching cargo pants, and a pair of ankle-length black boots.

The video further shows, two girls approaching her for an autograph with a pen and notebook in their hands. However, when the little girl in a navy blue floral frock comes to her for the autograph, the actor welcomes her with a hearty smile and obliges the girl with an autograph. After treating the little girl with an autograph, the actor then lovingly pulls the girl closer to her, hugs her, and gives her cutesy fan an air kiss on her cheek.

Fans are going gaga over Kiara’s heartfelt gesture with her little fan. They are all praises for the actor’s kind act and their reactions to the viral video are proof. Reacting to Kiara’s video, a fan wrote, “That's our beautiful Kiara. She's really kind, God bless you Kiara always afreeka (Africa) se dher Saara Pyaar.” “She is so sweet”, commented another one. “So cute”, read one of the many lovely comments.

Kiara Advani's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha where she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the first time. She will next be seen in Game Changer alongside Telugu superstar, Ram Charan.

