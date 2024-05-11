Kiara Advani is a total 'beach bum', and these PICS from breezy vacation with hubby Sidharth Malhotra are proof

Kiara Advani is a mesmerizing beauty who effortlessly charms fans with her adorable looks and impeccable fashion sense. Recently, the diva sent social media into a frenzy with her stunning beach vacation look. Curious if her vacation companion was hubby Sidharth Malhotra? Keep reading to find out.

Kiara Advani mesmerizes fans with her beach vacation look

On May 11, Kiara Advani treated her Instagram followers to pictures from her sunny beach getaway. Dressed in radiant white attire that perfectly complemented the weather, her flowing hair mirrored the beach's breeziness. However, what truly stole the spotlight were her unique and stylish sunglasses.

In one pose, the diva flaunted a playful pout, while in another, she exuded confidence with a direct gaze into the camera. The third picture hinted at Sidharth Malhotra's presence, with two coconuts implying a shared moment with the beautiful couple amidst the scenic sea views. Kiara cheekily captioned the post, "Beach please....This is not an ad."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose with friends during Goa vacay

A few days ago, a viral picture of the couple made rounds on social media. Captured during their fun-filled Goa getaway, the couple strikes a pose alongside their friends in the image.

In the picture, Kiara looks stunning in a gorgeous green maxi dress, while Sidharth rocks a stylish denim shirt and shorts combo. Wrapped in each other's arms, their radiant smiles speak volumes about their happiness. Check it out:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. In the series, he portrayed a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. His last theatrical release was Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. His appearance in the movie got appreciation from fans and critics alike. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor is teaming up for a project with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

On the other hand, Kiara is set to make her mark in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan.

Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2. In the film, the actress will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. She also has Don 3 on the horizon, where she will star opposite Ranveer Singh. Toxic alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan is also in the works.

