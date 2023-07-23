WATCH: Kiara Advani can't stop gushing over Sidharth Malhotra as he pampers their furry friend with love

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The couple never misses a moment to praise each other on social media whenever they share new posts. A while ago, Satyaprem Ki Katha actress shared an adorable video of her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra who can be seen showcasing his dog dad side as he plays with a doggy.

Kiara Advani is all hearts for Sidharth Malhotra's bond with his pooch

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kiara shared a video where Sidharth can be seen playing with a furry friend. The priceless video of the actor won the hearts of fans. In the video, the Shershaah actor is seen talking to a doggy by sitting on a sofa. He wore a black tee and blue trousers. Sharing the video, the actress added a heart sign.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Kiara shared the cute video of Sidharth adoring a doggy, fans took to their social media to react to it. One wrote, "Sid is so sweet." Another commented, "Sid's love for dogs." "Cutest video on internet today," wrote a third fan. "Sid and his love for pets>>>," commented a fourth fan. Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen arriving at a movie theatre in Delhi, as they stepped out to watch a film together. For the movie date, Sid looked handsome in a black sweatshirt and a pair of dark blue denim cargo trousers. While, Kiara looked pretty in her white and pink casual outfits.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work fronts

Kiara was recently seen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is set to feature in Game Changer with Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in the Netflix film Mission Majnu, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will soon make his OTT debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force, which is created by hitmaker Rohit Shetty. The actor also has Yodha in the pipeline and it is slated to release in December, this year.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted in Delhi as they step out to watch a movie together; watch VIDEO