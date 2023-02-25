Kiara Advani is ‘back at work’ post returning from her honeymoon with Sidharth Malhotra-PIC

After keeping their relationship hush-hush for a few years, Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Post their wedding, they jetted off for their honeymoon, and were spotted by the paparazzi on 21st February, as they returned to Mumbai. Now, just a few days later, the new bride and groom resumed work. Sidharth has been fulfilling his work commitments and was seen at an event two days ago. Now Kiara has also resumed work, and she shared a glimpse as she got all decked up. Kiara Advani shares a glimpse as she resumes work post wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to share a short boomerang video clip. Kiara Advani held the mirror and the video is taken such that we can see her reflection in the mirror. The video appears to have been taken inside the vanity van, and we see Kiara winking. The actress looks all glammed up for her shoot, and her makeup is on point. Seems like she was getting her hair done, as a section of her hair is tied up with a clip. Kiara flaunted her beautiful smoky eye-makeup, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lips. She looks oh-so-gorgeous! Sharing the video clip, she wrote, “Saturday, 25 February 2023, Back at Work,” along with heart-eyed and dancing emojis. Check out her Instagram story below.

Sidharth Malhotra addressed Kiara Advani as his ‘wife’ at a recent event Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra addressed Kiara Advani as his ‘wife’ at a recent event, and it sent their fans into a meltdown. A video clip from the event is going viral, and the actor is seen talking about his perfume collection. “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big addition to one of my night perfumes and I hope my wife likes it,” he said. Kiara Advani's work front Kiara Advani has some interesting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, will star next in Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC15 with Ram Charan, which is directed by S Shankar.

