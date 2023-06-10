Kiara Advani is blessed, gets her mom and mother-in-law’s support during Satyaprem Ki Katha’s promotion; WATCH

All eyes are on Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan as they are all geared up for the release of their upcoming romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Katha. The posters that were released earlier had already created a lot of hype and now after the trailer released, fans are waiting with bated breaths to witness the crackling chemistry of this Jodi on the silver screens yet again after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Well, the promotions of the film have begun in full swing and we saw the stars arriving on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. But what caught our attention was the presence of Kiara’s mother and mother-in-law together who arrived on the sets to support her.

Kiara Advani’s mother and mother-in-law arrive on the sets together to support the actress

In the video that has been shared by the popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani we can spot Kiara Advani looking gorgeous as ever in a Pink colored saree. She paired her saree with an off-white colored sequined blouse, tied her hair in a ponytail, and flaunted her beautiful jhumka’s as she gets out of her vanity van and enters the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Shershaah actress’ mother on the other hand looked lovely in a white oversized shirt that she paired with black flared pants. Sidharth Malhotra’s mother on the other hand wore a multi-colored kurta and palazzo set and walked with Kiara’s mother as they both made their way inside. It seems like both the actress’ mother and mother-in-law arrived to support Kiara.

Check it out:

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Apart from Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

