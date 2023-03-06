Kiara Advani is honoured to perform at WPL Opening Ceremony; Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude-VIDEO

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and AP Dhillon left fans awestruck with their electrifying performances at the opening ceremony of the first-ever Women’s Premier League 2023, which took place on Saturday. Kiara grooved to some popular songs such as Bijli, Tera Mukhda, Rangisari, and others. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon’s energetic performance on Thumkeshwari, Param Sundari and other songs left us awestruck! Now, post the performance, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani have expressed their gratitude, and how humbled they are to have performed at the maiden WPL 2023.

Kiara Advani is ‘humbled and honoured’

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to post a video that gave glimpses of Kiara’s performance. In the video, she is seen waving at the crowds, as well as clicking selfies with her fans. In her caption, Kiara wrote that she is ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to have performed live at the first-ever Women’s Premier League in India. “A truly memorable moment for cricket lovers! #WPL #Proud #ChakDeGirls #ChakDeIndia looking forward to all the matches,” she wrote. She wore a pink sequinned jumpsuit for the occasion, and one fan wrote, “KIARA LITERALLY PINK IS YOUR COLOR,” while another one commented, “She is looking too good.” Check out the video below!

Kriti Sanon is happy that women cricketers are getting opportunities

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her performance at the WPL opening ceremony. She wrote that it was an honour and a privilege to perform at the WPL. She further shared how cricket has always been viewed as more of a ‘male sport’, and that she is happy and proud that women cricketers are getting the opportunities and platforms that they have always deserved. She called the WPL a ‘symbol of change and progress’, and thanked the BCCI for making her a ‘small part of the celebration of this change.’

