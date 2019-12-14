Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh criticism: Looked at it as a fictional story; nobody's telling you to be like them

Kiara Advani confessed in an interview that while she may not have agreed with certain scenes in Kabir Singh as it made her feel uncomfortable, the actress stressed that those sequences were present to make the audience uncomfortable as the character of Kabir Singh was "a flawed person with lots of issues."

It's been months since the release of Kabir Singh as well as the Sandeep Vanga directorial proving to be a major blockbuster. The and Kiara Advani directorial became one of the highest-grossing films of 2019 as the audience flocked theatre screens to see what the fuss was about. The lifetime collections for Kabir Singh stands at Rs 276 crore. While there are many who loved Kabir Singh, there are also many who hit back at the antics of Kabir and his ruthless treatment towards women. The negative criticism still haunts the team as they are constantly questioned about the film and the negative criticism it's still been receiving.

Kiara Advani was asked about the Kabir Singh controversy by Hindustan Times and the actress stated that everyone is entitled to have an opinion. The Good Newwz star also revealed that she was aware that there were some who were deeply disturbed by certain sequences in Kabir Singh. Currently, Kiara is conflicted with her personal view on the film because as an actor, she can't judge a character that she is playing. As an artist, Advani feels that she needs to believe in the character's thoughts and what they are doing.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old star confessed that playing Preeti was a challenging part and that her character was beautifully connected with the love story of Kabir and Preeti. "Personally, I may not agree with certain scenes and they may make me uncomfortable. But those things were there to also make you uncomfortable as his character [Kabir Singh] was flawed. I didn't look at him like a hero," Kiara stressed while adding that Kabir was a "flawed person with lots of issues" and the story is fictional at the end of the day! In contrast, Advani added that whether Kabir Singh is right or wrong, everyone is still very much entitled to their opinion.

"It's good that it was debated upon and I leave it at that. I looked at it as a film and a fictional story, wherein nobody is telling you to be like any of them. I have moved on now," Kiara concluded.

What is your take on Kabir Singh? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor: No one picked on Sanju like Kabir Singh when the guy reveals about the 300 girls he slept with

Meanwhile, Kiara will next be seen in Good Newwz, which also stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More