Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan arrive at Sajid Nadiadwala's place to celebrate Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer success

There has been a lot of buzz around the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, right from the moment it was announced. This film marks Kiara and Kartik’s second on-screen collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and fans have been super excited to see them together on the big screen. The makers finally released the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha yesterday. Well-decked up with all the elements of a soulful musical romantic love story, the trailer made the audience fall in love with it and took over social media by storm, and trended at #1.

The grand success of the trailer called for a celebration for the team at producer Sajid Nadiadwala's residence. Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and the rest of the team gathered at Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's place on Monday night!

The trailer's success party was attended by the cast Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, along with Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Nadiadwala, and co-producers Shareen Mantri, Kishor Arora and writer Karan Sharma. Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white crop top paired with beige-coloured slouchy pants. She was seen carrying a neon green handbag, and she posed for the paparazzi as she was spotted outside Sajid Nadiadwala’s residence. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was seen in a yellow shirt paired with blue denim jeans. Check out the videos below!

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Apart from Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

