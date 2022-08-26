Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha gets a release date; To hit the screens next year on June 29

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are all set to reunite for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. This marks their second on-screen collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, this film is touted to be a 'soulful musical love saga', Satyaprem Ki Katha is being directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans while Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are the co-producers. Now, the makers of the Kiara and Kartik starrer have announced the release date of the movie. It is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023.

Announcing the release date, the official social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson wrote: "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023. #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha. @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @karandontsharma @namahpictures @wardakhannadiadwala" The first look of Satyaprem Ki Katha was unveiled by Kartik on Kiara’s birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha. The title of the film was changed, earlier named Satyanarayan ki Katha, and has now been changed to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. It is reportedly all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Check out the official announcement:

Apart from this, Kiara will be reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar, and co-starring Ram Charan. Whereas Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also stars Kriti Sanon. He will star in Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy with Alaya F. He will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer

