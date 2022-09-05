Kiara Advani kicks away Monday blues; Shares short video of her MMA training; WATCH

Popular Bollywood actress, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Karan Johar-backed JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has left no stone unturned to wipe off her Monday blues. She makes sure to not begin her week with a laid back attitude and instead work on her body fitness to keep herself healthy and glowing. In a recent video, Kiara is seen performing kickboxing with proper training and enthusiasm. Fans too adore this spirit of the Kiara and have flooded the comments section with appreciation.

Kiara Advani Instagram Story

Today, Kiara shared a video on her Instagram story where she is practicing some punches and kicks. Donning a black bralette and track pants, the actress is seen performing kickboxing. Kiara surely knows how to make workout fun. The Kabir Singh actress surely knows how to be fit and at the same time learn some self-defense.

Kiara’s trainer, Lalit Gurung shared the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption saying: “It’s been years I have been training. Her hardwork and dedication is hats off. Here is to let’s learn those flips and tricks soon. #kickboxing #mma #training #dedication #girlpower #taekwondo #coach #trainer #personaltrainer #workout #fitness.”

Kiara Advani’s Work Front

Meanwhile, Kiara will reunite with Kartik Aaryan for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures and is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023.

She will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan.

