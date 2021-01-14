Kiara Advani leaves the internet gushing as she flaunts her chic and stylish look in a PHOTO

Kiara Advani took to social media to share a BTS shot from her recent photoshoot. The gorgeous Good Newwz star set the internet on fire as she began the year with a bang.

Actress Kiara Advani has been treating fans to her gorgeous photos from her recent Maldives trip with rumoured boyfriend . The Shershaah stars have been rumoured to be together for quite some time and fans even saw how they kept sharing photos from the Maldives separately on social media. Now, as Kiara is back in the city, she recently kicked off her work with a photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani and shared a BTS from the shoot on social media. With her behind-the-scenes photos, fans got a glimpse of what is coming and loved every bit of her style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a photo using a filter. In the photo, the Indoo Ki Jawani star was seen clad in a peach ruffled dress as she stood near a pillar and posed for a perfect photo. The star looked every bit gorgeous in the BTS picture and with it, she gave all a sneak peek of her upcoming photoshoot with the celebrity photographer. Not just this, she later shared a selfie with Dabboo on social media and left fans excited.

As soon as Kiara dropped the photo, many fans took to the comments section and dropped sweet comments for the star.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. She will now be seen in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. The star will be essaying the role of Dimple Cheema who was Captain Vikram Batra's fiance. Sidharth will be seen essaying the role of the Kargil War hero in the film. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by .

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

